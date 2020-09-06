1/1
Nancy Pelley
Nancy Pelley

May 20, 1936 - March 17, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Nancy Pelley, 83, of Buchanan, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Memorial Hospital South Bend.

A Celebration of Life service is 11 am Sat., Sept. 12, 2020 at Buchanan Christian Church, 112 W. 3rd. St., Buchanan. Visitation is prior to the service from 10:30-11 also at the church. Burial has taken place in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Memorial contributions may be made to Buchanan Christian Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit www.swemchapel.com to leave a memory or condolence for the family.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Buchanan Christian Church
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Buchanan Christian Church
