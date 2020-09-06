Nancy Pelley
May 20, 1936 - March 17, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Nancy Pelley, 83, of Buchanan, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Memorial Hospital South Bend.
A Celebration of Life service is 11 am Sat., Sept. 12, 2020 at Buchanan Christian Church, 112 W. 3rd. St., Buchanan. Visitation is prior to the service from 10:30-11 also at the church. Burial has taken place in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Memorial contributions may be made to Buchanan Christian Church or the Alzheimer's Association
to leave a memory or condolence for the family.