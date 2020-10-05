Nancy Rifenberg
March 13, 1939 - Oct. 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Nancy R. Rifenberg, 81, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Nancy was born on March 13, 1939, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Martin William Cook and Evelyn DeVries Cook. On September 23, 1961, in South Bend, Indiana she married Terry Lee Rifenberg, who preceded her in death on October 16, 1994.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Amy Hitchmough of Mishawaka, IN and Karen (Rodney) Copper of Niles, MI; sisters, Carol, Barbara, and Janet; brothers, Bill and Tom; grandchildren, Amber, Bethany, Kayla, and Kelsey; and great-grandchildren, Elliott and Judah.
Nancy worked in the retail business as a retail manager for many area businesses.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 3:00 pm-6:00 pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Funeral service will be held following visitation at 6:00 pm with Pastor David Wetterland officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the family to help offset medical expenses.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com
.