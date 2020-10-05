1/1
Nancy Rifenberg
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Rifenberg

March 13, 1939 - Oct. 1, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Nancy R. Rifenberg, 81, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Nancy was born on March 13, 1939, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Martin William Cook and Evelyn DeVries Cook. On September 23, 1961, in South Bend, Indiana she married Terry Lee Rifenberg, who preceded her in death on October 16, 1994.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Amy Hitchmough of Mishawaka, IN and Karen (Rodney) Copper of Niles, MI; sisters, Carol, Barbara, and Janet; brothers, Bill and Tom; grandchildren, Amber, Bethany, Kayla, and Kelsey; and great-grandchildren, Elliott and Judah.

Nancy worked in the retail business as a retail manager for many area businesses.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 3:00 pm-6:00 pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Funeral service will be held following visitation at 6:00 pm with Pastor David Wetterland officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the family to help offset medical expenses.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved