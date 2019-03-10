Nancy S. Veach



April 5, 1949 - March 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy S. Veach, 69, of South Bend, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born April 5, 1949, in Louisville, KY, to the late Mary Lucille (Ames) and Charles Louis Schroeder. Nancy was also preceded in death by her first husband of 29 years, Elmo C. Burgess Jr. who passed away in 1999; her sister, Mary L. Ahmann; and brother, Charles James Schroeder. On April 20, 2001, in South Bend, Nancy married C. Joel Veach who survives along with her son, Aaron L. Burgess of South Bend, five grandchildren, and two sisters, Antionette Shake of Jeffersonville, IN, and Regina M. Schott of Brandenburg, KY.



Nancy had worked as an office clerk at Indiana FSSA, and was a member of First Baptist Church in South Bend. Nancy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and devoted animal lover. She was a woman of many seasons as she was a horsewoman, motorcyclist for over 40 years, and markswoman among men.



She was a former member of the Harley owners group of South Bend, Michiana BMW Motorcycle Club, National Rifle Association, Bend of the River Conservation Club, and Elkhart Rifle and Pistol Club.



However lucky you felt to know her, she always felt more lucky to have known you.



A Memorial Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd., with Rev. Diana Thompson officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.