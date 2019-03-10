Nancy Susan Gloyeski



July 25, 1929 - March 2, 2019



NOTRE DAME, IN - Nancy Susan (Magiera) Gloyeski, age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Dujarie House in Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN. She was born on July 25, 1929 in South Bend, IN, to Bert and Josephine Magiera, both of whom preceded her in death.



Nancy graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1941. She was married to the late Raymond Gloyeski, who preceded her in death on December 3, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene Magiera and Joseph Magiera; and her sisters, Bernice Prekowitz, Helen Douglas, Patricia Cashman, and Marie McKenny. Nancy is survived by many nieces and nephews.



Nancy had a passion for gardening, tailoring clothing, cooking, and singing. She was a prayer group member at Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Nels Leininger and the nursing staff at Holy Cross Village for their exceptional care of Nancy.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



Memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to Christ Child Society of South Bend, 308 S. Scott Street, South Bend, IN 46624, or to a . Donations are welcome and appreciated.



Online condolences may be left for the Gloyeski family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary