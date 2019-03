Nancy Wright



Nov. 29, 1942 - Feb. 23, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Nancy L. Wright, 76, of Mishawaka, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at home.



Nancy was born November 29, 1942 in South Bend, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Mickels) Spite. She lived all her life in the Mishawaka area.



Nancy was a homemaker and volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital when it was on Fourth Street. She was a member of Kern Road Mennonite Church in South Bend where she enjoyed being a Sunday greeter and attended monthly women's Bible study. She also liked word search puzzles, reading, and traveling.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Wright in 1988; and by two brothers, John and Michael Spite.



Nancy's surviving family includes her long-time companion, Rolan “Van” VanAusdal; her daughter, Amy Crenshaw; her son, George (Kim) Wright; two sisters, JoAnn Stewart and Betty (Dexter) Runyon; two brothers, George Spite and Andy Spite, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 7, in Kern Road Mennonite Church, 18211 Kern Road, South Bend, with Barbara Devereaux leading the service.



Visitation is from 10-11 am Thursday in church.



Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019