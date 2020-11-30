Nanette M. Kuelbs
Aug. 11, 1952 - Nov. 27, 2020
NILES, MI - Nanette Marie Kuelbs, 68, of Niles, Michigan, passed away on November 27, 2020, peacefully in her home.
Nanette was born on August 11, 1952, in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Clarence and Joyce (Kelly) Eichler. She attended St. Joseph High School and graduated with the class of 1970.
Nanette worked at Clark Equipment in Benton Harbor. Later she worked various jobs within Brandywine schools, including the cafeteria, managing the Bobcat Spirit Store, and as a Special Education Teacher's Aide. She developed a close relationship with so many of the teachers, administrators, and students at the schools. It was a great joy to her to help teach the Special Education students valuable everyday life skills.
Nanette enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors - from the wild woods of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, to the shores of the Pacific Ocean. She could sit for hours at her and Don's cabin just enjoying the quiet and watching the woods. Nothing brought her more joy than her cabin filled with her grandchildren, son, and daughter-in-law. You could also find her relaxing to the sound of the surf in Cabo San Lucas, and maybe waiting for the happy hour bell to sound for a margarita.
Nanette is survived by her loving husband, Donald Kuelbs of Niles; her son, Michael (Courtney) of Granger; her grandchildren, the light of her life, Abigail, Luke, and Samuel; her sisters, Pamela Jennings (Michael) of Berrien Springs and Patricia Frego (Mark) of Brighton, MI; and her parents, Clarence and Joyce Eichler of St. Joseph. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Ronald Kuelbs (Gail) of Coloma and John Kuelbs of Watervliet.
Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Children with Special Needs Fund, P.O. Box 30734, Lansing, MI 48909 (https://www.michigan.gov/csnfund/
).
At Nanette's request, a private viewing for immediate family will be held. Brown Funeral Home of Niles will be handling the arrangements. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com