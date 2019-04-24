Naomi Carolyn Berry



Sept. 16, 1933 - April 20, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Naomi C. (Anderson) Berry, 85, of Mishawaka, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on April 20, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1933 in Butler, Tennessee to the late John (Jack) Anderson and Mary Alice (Moody) Anderson. On December 15, 1950, she married Fred M. Berry, until his death in 2006. On August 5, 2010, she married William (Bill) Blade in Mishawaka, Indiana. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Blaine, Theodore, and Ray Anderson along with a sister, Blanche Duggar and a grandson, Aaron Matherly. Naomi is survived by two daughters and a son: Judy (Bobby) Matherly Sr., Carolyn S. Presnell, and Rick (Beth) Berry Sr., all from Mishawaka, Indiana. She is also survived by five grandsons, Bobby (Dana) Matherly Jr. of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin, Craig (Janea) Matherly of Cincinnati, Ohio, Pat (Donna) Ross of Rochester, Indiana, Jason (Stacey) Presnell of Richland Washington, and Rickey (Jodi) Berry Jr. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Naomi retired from Uniroyal in 1991 after 38 1/2 years! She was an active member of Twin City Baptist Church in Mishawaka, Indiana. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother to all of us and we will miss her deeply. The viewing will be from 4:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. The Funeral will be held at Twin City Baptist Church, 420 East Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka, Indiana on Friday, April 26, 2019 with viewing at 10:00am and the funeral at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, 2300 Portage Avenue, South Bend, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Twin City Baptist Church.