Naomi (Shafer) Rodenbeck
1944 - 2020
Naomi Rodenbeck

(nee Shafer)

Sept. 29, 1944 - July 13, 2020

ONSTED, MI - Naomi Pearl Rodenbeck, 75, passed away July 13, 2020, from complications of a Covid-19 illness in April. She was born on September 29, 1944, in South Bend, Indiana to Ralph and Ethel (Nolen) Schafer. Naomi married the love of her life and childhood sweetheart, Doyle Rodenbeck, on December 23, 1967, in Lakeville, Indiana. She will be remembered for her phenomenal baking and cooking -- her cookies won 1st place at the county and state fairs in 4-H. She graduated from Lakeville High School, then attended Huntington College, Indiana University South Bend, and Sienna Heights College. Naomi was a member of the Heart-o'-the-Lakes Church of the United Brethren in Christ. She was employed as an Assistant Manager at Comerica Bank in Brooklyn. She also worked at the Manchester, Napoleon, and Bridgewater branches, retiring in 2009 after 31 years of service. Her family was her pride and joy, especially her children and grandchildren. Naomi will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Naomi is survived by her husband of 52 years, Doyle; her children, Jamisen (Mitchell) Spring of White Lake, Michigan, Johanna (James) Wisniewski of Ledyard, Connecticut, and Juliann (Bryan) Sleek of New Hudson, Michigan; her brother, Duane (Elaine) Schafer; sister-in-law, Darlene (Lee) Laster; grandchildren, Katelyn, Austin, Carter, Brynn, Cayden, and Porter, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Evelyne and Lorence Rodenbeck; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Teddy Schafer; brother, Darrell Dean Schafer; and brother-in-law, Donald Rodenbeck.

A private family service will be held at Heart-o'-the-Lakes Church to celebrate Naomi's life. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to nonprofit architectural mission, 100 Fold Studio, 100foldstudio.org. Please join us for a live stream of her service beginning at 2:00 pm on July 21, 2020. Leave a message of comfort for Naomi's family or sign her guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Service
02:00 PM
live stream
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 18, 2020
Doyle and family I am sorry to about Naomi. I know she was proud of her family as we talked several times as we worked together. I will keep all of you in my prayers and thoughts. Linda , co-worker
Linda Raymond
Coworker
July 18, 2020
Doyle and Family,
Was so shocked to hear of the passing of Naomi. We worked well together at the Brooklyn Comerica office, with lots of fun and laughter and plenty of potluck lunches. My thoughts are with you and your family as you go through your many years of memories at this hard time. Sincerely, Cindy Riker
Cindy Riker
Coworker
