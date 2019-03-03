Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nathan Conrad Pal


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nathan Conrad Pal Obituary
Nathan Conrad Pal

August 27, 1971 - Feb. 28, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Nathan Conrad Pal died February 28, 2019 at his home in Granger, IN. Nate was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Nate was born August 27, 1971 in South Bend, IN to Conrad Pal and Torry (Victoria) Borrelli Pal. Nathan lived in South Bend, IN, Colorado Springs, CO, and Bolinas, CA before moving back to the Michiana area after finishing high school.

Nate will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Joshua, Alexa, and Isabella; his parents, Conrad and Donna of South Bend, and Torry of Manitou Springs; his siblings, Vanessa, Amanda, Errol, and Alexa; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends that are as close as family.

Nate had many hobbies including darts, basketball, poker tournaments, fishing, and card games of all kinds. Nate loved spending the afternoon cheering on the Denver Broncos, Chicago Cubs, or any Notre Dame team. Nate loved vacations. He would frequently vacation with an entourage of 10-15 family and friends.

A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Road, South Bend on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to an educational fund for Nate's children. Donations may be made at First Source Bank into the account named Isabella Pal Contribution Fund and via the Go Fund Me page https://www.gofundme.com/educational-fund-for-the-children-of-nathan-pal. Condolences to the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019
