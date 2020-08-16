1/
Nathan L. Bisson
1971 - 2020
Nathan L. Bisson

April 6, 1971 - August 9, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI -

Nathan Lee “Nate” Bisson, age 49, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Sunday, August 9, 2020.

He was born April 6, 1971 in Niles, Michigan the middle of three children of Tony and Betty Ann Bisson.

Nate was a loving son, brother, and uncle who will always be missed by family and friends. He is survived by two sons, Tommy Griffin and Joey Griffin; one grandson; his father, Tony Bisson; two sisters, Alicia Bisson Pacora and Brandy Duguay Bisson; one brother, Paul Bisson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother, Betty Ann Bisson.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
