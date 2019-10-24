Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Dr. Nathan Michael Cooper


1984 - 2019
Dr. Nathan Michael Cooper Obituary
Dr. Nathan Michael Cooper

May 14, 1984 - Oct. 3, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Dr. Nathan Michael Cooper, 35, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home.

Nathan was born on May 14, 1984 in Evanston, Illinois to William Cooper and Eloise “Ellie” (Kathmann) Cooper, both of whom survive. Nathan was a graduate of Crystal Lake South High School, Crystal Lake, IL. Nathan completed his Bachelor of Science degrees in Physics and Mathematics summa cum laude at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, IL. He was also given the Deans Award for outstanding student in the physics department at NIU. He received his Master Degree and Doctorate in Physics from Yale University, New Haven, CT, and was recently involved in Post Doctoral research at the University of Richmond, Richmond, VA, and most recently at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN.

Dr. Nathan Michael Cooper is survived by his father, William (Cathy) Cooper of Cary, Illinois; mother, Ellie Cooper of Crystal Lake, Illinois; and his brother, Phillip Cooper of Chicago, Illinois. An uncle, Stephen Cooper of Scottsdale, AZ; aunts, Claudia Woodruff (Jack) of Glenview, IL, Paula Quinlivan (Robert) of Glenview, IL, and Melanie Kathmann of Des Plaines, IL; uncles, Martin Kathmann of Downers Grove, IL and Tim Kathmann of Quincy, IL, and many first cousins.

Dr. Cooper was seeking a teaching position in his field of Physics, and wanted to share his talents and education with others.

A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27 in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Palmer Funeral Home River Park, South Bend and Southlawn Cremation Services, South Bend are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019
