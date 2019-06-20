Home

Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
South Bend First Seventh-Day Adventist Church
936 E. Altgeld Street
South Bend, IN
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
South Bend First Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1936 E. Altgeld Street
South Bend, IN
Ndoli Kiso Rufuku Obituary
Ndoli Kiso Rufuku

August 2, 1985 - June 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ndoli Kiso Rufuku, 33, of South Bend, IN, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

He was born on August 2, 1985 to Charles Rufuku and Jacqueline Mukarwema in Kigali, Rwanda and has lived in South Bend, IN since 1988.

Ndoli was working independently as a truck driver and also performing as a standup comedian at South Bend's Drop Comedy Club. Although he loved getting to know the country on the open road as a truck driver, comedy was his true love. He graduated from Clay High School in 2003.

Ndoli is survived by his parents, Charles Rufuku and Jacqueline Mukarwema of South Bend, IN; his sister, Nicole Rufuku & her husband, Jeff LaLonde and their daughter Fiona of Brooklyn, NY; his brother, Neza Rufuku of Los Angeles, CA; and his brother, Albert Rufuku and his wife Zezinne of Kigali, Rwanda.

Ndoli was an avid fan of the Cubs and Notre Dame football. His booming infectious laugh, sharp wit, warm hugs, and generous spirit made him a larger-than-life presence in every room and soul he encountered.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN and again from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at South Bend First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1936 E. Altgeld Street, South Bend, IN 46614.

Funeral Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.

Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 20, 2019
