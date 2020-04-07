Home

Ned Bemenderfer


1930 - 2020
Ned Bemenderfer Obituary
Ned Bemenderfer

March 17, 1930 - April 3, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ned Bemenderfer, born March 17, 1930 in Rochester, Indiana, peacefully went to his eternal rest from his home in South Bend, Indiana on April 3, 2020. Ned was the son of Estel and Glennie Marie (Hartman) Bemenderfer. He is survived by Mildred M. “Millie” Bemenderfer, his loving wife of 70 years. He is also survived by his sons, Todd (Judith) Bemenderfer of Mishawaka and Neil (Kathleen) Bemenderfer of Indianapolis, ten grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Ned was a machinist and tooling engineer and a man of extraordinary mechanical talent. He built and re-built airplanes, boats, antique automobiles, model engines, appliances, and about everything else. Heaven will be running just a bit smoother now. Ned was predeceased by his brother, two sisters, and his daughter, Beth.

Ned will be laid to rest in the IOOF Cemetery in Rochester with a family memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home in Plymouth, Indiana where Ned and Millie lived for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ned's name are appreciated to Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka Campus, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences can be sent to his family at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020
