Nellie White
March 4, 1929 - Jan. 31, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Nellie White (Nell) passed away in Richmond, Kentucky on January 31, 2020. Nellie was born in Griffin, Georgia on March 4, 1929 to Ruth (Cardell) Daniel and John Wesley Daniel.
On December 20, 1952, she married Ermon A. White in Trion, Georgia. They moved to the northern Indiana area in 1959 and remained residents in that area. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Nell is survived by her son, Rod White (Cindy) and daughter, Rhonda Malone (Tony), and is also dearly loved by seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She also has one surviving brother, Tony Daniel (Beverly) and one sister-in-law, Linda Daniel. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Daniel, and two brothers, John Daniel II and Gary Daniel.
Nell retired from Kmart in 1992 where she worked as a Business Office Payroll Clerk. After her retirement she enjoyed participating in long walks on the beach with her husband, traveling, and being a member of the Bell Choir at St. Paul's Retirement Community.
A Celebration of her life will be at 10am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel where family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made in Nell's name to: Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, Kentucky 40403.
Condolence for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020