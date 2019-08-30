Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
(574) 773-3173
Resources
More Obituaries for Neva Slabaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neva June Slabaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neva June Slabaugh Obituary
Neva June Slabaugh

Dec. 3, 1933 - Aug. 28, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Neva June Slabaugh, age 85, of Plymouth, died at 12:23 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Elkhart Hospice House. She was born December 3, 1933 in Marshall County to Raymond and Alma (Culp) Hochstetler. Neva was a 1952 Bremen High School graduate. She was a lifetime area resident; she had lived in Sarasota for 17 years and returned to northern Indiana in 1987. Neva married Arlen Slabaugh in September of 1955 in Bremen. Neva was a Switch Board Operator at Coppes and ran the B & K Root Beer Stand before moving to Florida. She enjoyed working with antiques and specialized in hanging lamps. Neva attended Plymouth Wesleyan Church. She was an incredible seamstress and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She also enjoyed going to garage sales and auctions.

She is survived by her husband, Arlen Slabaugh of Plymouth; granddaughter, Lela Crawford-Benson (Alex) of Elkhart; great-grandchildren, Avelynn, Ella, Remington, and Xander; brothers, Dale Hochstetler of Nappanee and Junior (Sharon) Hochstetler of North Carolina; and sisters-in-law, Bertha “Bert” Hochstetler of Bremen and Donna Reamer of Dunlap. She was preceded in death by her children, Clinton Slabaugh, Lisa Slabaugh, and Gina Slabaugh; brothers, Howard and Lester Hochstetler; and sister, Carol Hochstetler.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and one hour prior to the 2 p.m. Funeral service Sunday, September 1, also at the funeral home. Pastor Jeffery Cooper will officiate. Burial will follow in Union Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Elkhart Hospice House or .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
Download Now