Nicholas J. Reed
1987 - 2020
Nicholas J. Reed

July 3, 1987 - July 23, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Nicholas John Reed, 33, of Cassopolis passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Nick was born on July 3, 1987 in South Bend to Michael and Kari (Knauf) Reed.

On June 30, 2017 Nick married Brittany Dickinson who survives.

Nick is survived by his wife, Brittany, his parents, Michael and Kari Reed of Niles, his brother, Michael (Ashlee) Reed of Niles, his sister, Nichole Reed of Niles; grandmothers, Janet Reed of Niles and Sandra Knauf of Niles; nieces and nephews, Star Fowler, Antonio Alilovich, Elee Reed, and Drew Reed.

Nick was a man of many interests and hobbies. He loved cars, bikes, dirt bikes, and four-wheelers. He loved his many pets and also enjoyed fishing. Nick also love car audio and car audio competitions.

A Celebration of Life for Nick will be held on Thursday, July 30 from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm at Reeds Rental Hall, 303 N. 3rd St., Niles. You can use the parking lot at the corner of 4th Street and Sycamore.

Online condolences, messages, and stories may be shared with the family at www.halbritterwickens.com.

Arrangements have been made at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Services 615 E. Main St. Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Reeds Rental Hall
Funeral services provided by
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
