Nick George
(Iliopoulos) Allen
April 13, 1936 - Feb. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Nick George (Iliopoulos) Allen, 83, of South Bend passed away peacefully at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2 with his loving family by his side. Nick was born April 13, 1936 in Louka, Arkadias, Greece to the late Demetra (Tsiagouris) and George Iliopoulos and had lived in South Bend since 1987, coming from Chicago, IL.
Father of George, Demetra, Tom, and Nicoletta. Pappou of Demetri, Nicoletta, Athanasia, Nancy, Niko, Antonios, Eleftheria, Zachary, and Luke. Loving brother to Demetrios, Nota, Vasiliki, Yvonne, Voula, Ted, and Louis. Long time companion to Laura. Dearest uncle to his nieces and nephews both in Greece and the United States.
Nick came to America in July 1951, at the age of 15. He enlisted in the Army and served in Korea, in his young adult years. Nick worked in Chicago in the service industry and later moved to South Bend to start the local favorite King Gyros with his son Tom (T. Allen's restaurant). In the last 15 years after retiring, Nick enjoyed visiting his friends' and families' restaurants telling stories and reminiscing about the good old days. Nick was known for his endless storytelling, one liners, and his humor was loved by all.
Visitation will take place from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. C.S.T. Friday, February 7 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. Committal services and burial will follow in Bethania Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Georgio's Banquets, 8800 West 159th Street, Orland Park, Illinois 60462. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, South Bend and Orrico and Kourelis Funeral Home, Palos Hills, IL are assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, 52455 Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46635. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020