Nick Rorres
July 23, 1932 - April 18, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Nick George Rorres, 87, of Granger, Indiana passed away peacefully at home the morning of Saturday April 18. Nick had been battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other ailments up to the time of his death. He will be remembered for his generosity, smiling kindness, as well as his hilarious and sometimes surprisingly biting sense of humor, which showed itself even in his last hours. Nick was also a devoted fan of Notre Dame football.
Nick was Born July 23, 1932 in South Bend, Indiana to his parents, George and Susane (Karopoulou) Rorres and was raised with three siblings, Kathryn (Menoutes), Evelyn (Belanger), and Peter. Nick attended Howe Military Academy and later served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Nick returned to South Bend after his service to work in the restaurant business as a manager of cafeterias and restaurants in the area. He married Rosette (Elia) in 1965 and they raised two children, George and Susan.
In 1971 Nick and Rose opened their own restaurant in Niles, Michigan, Som'Place Else, where he became a contributing member of the Niles community. Som'Place Else was a successful business in Niles which remained open under Nick's ownership until 1995.
Nick was a lifelong active member of St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church in South Bend where he enjoyed volunteering his time and talents in support of the church. St. Andrew's and his restaurant were the foundation of Nick's many lifelong friendships.
A loving husband of 55 years, father, and Papou, he is survived by his wife, Rosette, his son, George and Renee (Joubert) of Oak Park, IL, his daughter, Susan and Stacy DeHart of Zionsville, IN, and his five grandchildren, Nicholas, Anthony and Christina Rorres, and Alexsandra and Catherine DeHart.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Susane Rorres, his brother, Peter and sister, Kathryn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, April 21, at St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. George Konstantopoulos officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Regretfully, due to the current social distancing requirements, the service will be private. The family is hopeful they can celebrate Nick's life with extended family and friends at his 40-day memorial, date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church, 52455 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend, Indiana 46635. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 20, 2020