Nicky “Nick” A.
Brantley
Oct. 28, 1945 - July 20, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Nicky “Nick” A. Brantley, 74, of Lakeville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Nick was born October 28, 1945 in Malden, Missouri, to the late Dee C. and Iva (Akridge) Brantley.
On July 18, 1964 in South Bend, he married Kathleen “Kathy” A. Roach; and she survives.
Nick retired from Bendix Corp. after thirty years of service.
Surviving is his wife of fifty-six years, Kathy of Lakeville; three daughters, Nikki (Garth) Line of South Bend, Jamie (Joseph) Kazmierzak of South Bend, and Jodi (Kevin) Martin of Lakeville; and six grandchildren, Geoffery (Shannon) Line, Adam Line, Molly Line, Amy Kazmierzak, Jennifer Kazmierzak, and Jake Martin. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Shaliyah, Zachary, Charlie, Madison, and Payton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Austin, and three brothers, Ronald Brantley, Richard Brantley, and Dee Brantley Jr.
A Celebration of Life service for Nick will be at 2:00PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, with Pastor Dan Drake officiating.
Friends may visit with the family from 1:00PM Saturday until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hope Ministries, 432 South Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46601.
