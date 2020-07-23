1/1
Nicky A. "Nick" Brantley
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicky “Nick” A.

Brantley

Oct. 28, 1945 - July 20, 2020

LAKEVILLE, IN - Nicky “Nick” A. Brantley, 74, of Lakeville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Nick was born October 28, 1945 in Malden, Missouri, to the late Dee C. and Iva (Akridge) Brantley.

On July 18, 1964 in South Bend, he married Kathleen “Kathy” A. Roach; and she survives.

Nick retired from Bendix Corp. after thirty years of service.

Surviving is his wife of fifty-six years, Kathy of Lakeville; three daughters, Nikki (Garth) Line of South Bend, Jamie (Joseph) Kazmierzak of South Bend, and Jodi (Kevin) Martin of Lakeville; and six grandchildren, Geoffery (Shannon) Line, Adam Line, Molly Line, Amy Kazmierzak, Jennifer Kazmierzak, and Jake Martin. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Shaliyah, Zachary, Charlie, Madison, and Payton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Austin, and three brothers, Ronald Brantley, Richard Brantley, and Dee Brantley Jr.

A Celebration of Life service for Nick will be at 2:00PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, with Pastor Dan Drake officiating.

Friends may visit with the family from 1:00PM Saturday until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hope Ministries, 432 South Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46601.

Online condolences may be directed to the Brantley family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved