|
|
Nila L Overmyer
July 27, 1945 - Sept. 7, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Nila L. Overmyer, 74, of Edwardsburg passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Elkhart General Hospital.
Nila was born on July 27, 1945 in Dowagiac, MI to the late Fred and Mildred (Shaffer) Voit.
On June 6, 1964 she married Robert E. Overmyer who survives. For 55 years, the two forged an unbreakable bond and provided an impeccable example of love, strength, and commitment to all who knew them.
Nila is preceded by her sister, Shirley Loikets and brother, Fred (Sonny) Voit and survived by her husband, Robert, and their children, Jennifer (Gary) Jones and Tony (Becky) Overmyer of Edwardsburg. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her sister, Virginia (Jim Binns) Bekampis of Dowagiac also survives.
Nila was a homemaker who devoted herself entirely to her husband and children. Her legacy of love, compassion, and kindness has surely touched all who knew her. She was also an Auxiliary member of V.F.W. Post 2284 in Edwardsburg.
Visitation for Nila will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. in Niles. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at 11:00 am with additional calling one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Adamsville Cemetery.
Memorials in Nila's name may be made to Cass County Cancer Services or V.F.W. Post 2284 in Edwardsburg.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019