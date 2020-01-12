Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Calvary Chapel
53494 Fir Rd.
Granger, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
53494 Fir Rd.
Granger, IN
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Grant Memorial Park
Marion, IN
Nila S. Kidwell


1948 - 2020
Nila S. Kidwell Obituary
Nila S. Kidwell

July 24, 1948 - Jan. 7, 2020

NILES, MI - Nila S. Kidwell, 71, died Tues., Jan. 7. She was married to Frederick L. Kidwell, who preceded her in death. She is survived by daughters, Kira S. Casey & Annette F. Stewart, 12 grand & 10 great-grandchildren, a brother, and a sister. Funeral services are 12Noon Mon., Jan. 13 in Calvary Chapel, 53494 Fir Rd., Granger, where friends may visit two hours prior. Graveside services will be 12Noon Tues., Jan. 14, in Grant Memorial Park, Marion, IN. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
