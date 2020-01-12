|
|
Nila S. Kidwell
July 24, 1948 - Jan. 7, 2020
NILES, MI - Nila S. Kidwell, 71, died Tues., Jan. 7. She was married to Frederick L. Kidwell, who preceded her in death. She is survived by daughters, Kira S. Casey & Annette F. Stewart, 12 grand & 10 great-grandchildren, a brother, and a sister. Funeral services are 12Noon Mon., Jan. 13 in Calvary Chapel, 53494 Fir Rd., Granger, where friends may visit two hours prior. Graveside services will be 12Noon Tues., Jan. 14, in Grant Memorial Park, Marion, IN. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020