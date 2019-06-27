Nina Sanders



Oct. 6, 1933 - June 24, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Nina Sanders, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 24, 2019.



Nina was born on October 6, 1933 in Pulaski County, IN to Wilson and Lucy (Russell) Guise. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Susan Sanders De Laurelle and Jane A. Sanders; and a grandson, Ryan M. Sanders.



On November 15, 1953 she married James Sanders; he preceded her in death on July 22, 2008.



Surviving are her children, Michael A. Sanders of Osceola, Jerry (Teresa) Sanders of Chicago, and Lisa (Dan) Dallich of Osceola; grandchildren, Melissa Sanders, Robert (Sanders) Coop, Michael James Sanders, Jayme Hinojosa, Kaitlin Sanders, Adam Dallich, Lucy Dallich, and Celia Dallich; two step-grandchildren, Tracy Gennicks and Richard Stout; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dr. Paul (Suzanne) Guise of Indianapolis and Thomas (Karen) Russell of Valparaiso, and several nieces and nephews.



Nina worked for Penn High School as an Administrative Assistant for 27 years and then for Home Instead Senior Care for 13 years. She was a member of Willow Creek United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of America; she also volunteered at Camp Evergreen. She loved to spend time with her family and bake sugar cookies for them. She was famous for her sugar cookies.



Visitation will be on Friday, June 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Celebration Service will be at Willow Creek United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior in the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.



For those interested the family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Willow Creek United Methodist Church, 14010 E. Jefferson, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Suite D., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary