Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
Noah Paul Gondocs


2019 - 2019
Noah Paul Gondocs Obituary
Noah Paul Gondocs

Dec. 13, 2019 - Dec. 22, 2019

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Baby Noah Paul Gondocs gently passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Noah was born on December 13 in Michigan City, IN.

Although Noah's time with us was brief, he touched countless hearts and will always be remembered and deeply loved. During his visit on Earth, Noah was held close, rocked and told “I love you” countless times.

Noah is the beloved son of Danielle Gondocs of Michigan City, IN; grandson to Lisa De Kerr of Niles, MI; great-grandson to Norma West (Frank Cwidak) of South Bend, IN; brother to four siblings: Keira Gondocs, Hannah Gondocs, Alexandra Gondocs and Elijah Bailey; nephew to Alexandra Wheaton of South Bend, IN.

A memorial service for Baby Noah will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Pastor Reed Anderstrom of Calvary Baptist Church to officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family care of Palmer Funeral Homes. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019
