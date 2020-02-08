|
Nolan Samir Zent
Sept. 1, 2017 - Feb. 6, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Nolan Samir Zent passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Nolan bravely fought a two and a half year battle with a rare genetic disease called Menkes. Although Nolan had many daily struggles, he had a smile that could simply light up a room. Nolan loved being held and read to, and watching his older sister do just about anything.
Nolan is survived by his parents, Stephen and Sheena (Khilnani) Zent; older sister Naya, and a baby sister on the way; maternal grandparents, Vinod and Gita Khilnani; paternal grandfather, Jerry Zent; aunts, Sabina Khilnani and Angie (Steve) Long; and his nanny, Amy Calvin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 12 PM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530. Friends may visit with the family at the church for two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to A Rosie Place, 53131 Quince Rd., South Bend, IN 46628 or The Menkes Foundation, 23210 Daffodil Dr., California, MD 20619.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 8, 2020