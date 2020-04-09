|
Nole L. Walters
Jan. 13, 1930 - April 7, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Nole L. Walters was born in Elkhart, IN to Fred O. and Eaulah M. (Cherry) Walters on January 13, 1930. He peacefully passed away on April 7, 2020. He had one brother, Fred D. Walters who, along with his parents preceded him in death.
Nole graduated from Elkhart Central High School in 1947 and Ball State in 1951. While at Ball State, he was part of the undefeated football team of 1949. After graduating, he taught high school math and science classes and then entered Naval Officer training school. On October 26, 1952, he married the love of his life, Rosalyn M. (Rosie) Johnson, whom he met at Ball State. His first naval assignment was teaching at the Naval Prep School in Bainbridge, MD. While stationed there, they welcomed their daughter, Debra. Nole served in Albuquerque, NM and San Diego, CA on the USS Bonhomme Richard aircraft carrier. After his release from active duty in 1957, they moved back to Mishawaka, IN where their son Steven was born.
Nole was employed for 10 years by the Bendix Corporation in Mishawaka working on the Talos surface-to-air missiles for the U.S. Navy. In 1967, he helped start up a manufacturing company and he later became the sole owner of Trinetics, Inc. After 30 years of growing and building this company, he sold it and retired in 1998.
He volunteered at the church, the Girl Scouts, and the Chamber of Commerce. He found his passion serving at Hope Ministries helping to create their Family Life Center for women and children in downtown South Bend.
Nole and Rosie loved traveling worldwide. For many years they had a winter home in Scottsdale, AZ and a summer home on Diamond Lake in Cassopolis, MI. They spent many glorious years enjoying these homes and entertaining family and friends.
Nole loved to cook and especially enjoyed cooking for large crowds and church functions where his spaghetti sauce was a crowd favorite. He also loved to bowl and was on several leagues throughout the years. He enjoyed fishing trips with his brother and their life-long friends from high school and college. He was a faithful member of various United Methodist churches throughout the years, currently Clay Church in South Bend. He was a member of the South Bend Scottish Rite for over 60 years and a lifetime member of the South Bend Elks Lodge 235.
Nole leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years and two devoted children. Also mourning his loss are three grandchildren, Nicholas (Kay) Hunt, Jessica (Adam) Richard, and Brandy (Ben) Resor. Also surviving are five great-grandsons, Lincoln, Nolan, Aden, Grant, and Henry.
Private services and entombment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clay Church Food Pantry, The Center for Hospice in Mishawaka, or Hope Ministries.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020