Nona Mae Berta
1930 - 2020
Nona Mae Berta

May 25, 1930 - Oct. 30, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - The family of Nona Mae (Grush) Berta, 90, of South Bend, Indiana is saddened to announce her passing on October 30, 2020 at Sprenger Health Care in Mishawaka. Nona Mae was born May 25, 1930 at New Paris, Indiana to Lloyd John and Ruth (Hollar) Grush.

Nona Mae graduated from Goshen High School in 1948. In March of 1948, Nona Mae Grush, a Goshen High School senior, was honored as a “Citizen of Tomorrow” on WGN radio in Chicago. Nona was named later in the year as Goshen High School's outstanding senior girl.

Nona Mae graduated from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana where she met her future husband, John R. Stuck, also of Goshen. They were married in 1951 and John passed away on September 4, 1968. On April 3, 1972, Nona Mae Stuck married Frederick Dale Berta in South Bend, Indiana. They shared 26 wonderful years together before his passing on December 9, 1998.

Nona Mae worked in the administrative offices of St. Mary's College in Notre Dame for many years. She attended the United Church of Christ in Goshen, Indiana.

Nona Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dale; brother, Phillip E. Grush; and brother-in-law, Donald E. Berta. She is survived by brother-in-law, David Berta; sister-in-law, Edith Grush; nieces, Sandra (Grush) Adams, Deborah Grush, Karen Martin Putnam, and Marsha Berta; nephew, Donald R. (Rick) Berta; stepson, Tim Berta; step-granddaughter, Lisa Marie McGinnis; and many great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.

There will be no services or visitation. Cremation will take place. Private family services will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Saint Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.

Online condolences can be sent to the Berta family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
