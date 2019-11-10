|
Nora Blaine Walters
Nov. 7, 2019 - Nov. 7, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Beloved daughter, Nora Blaine Walters, was born sleeping on November 7, 2019 at 5:38 AM at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, Indiana. Nora weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. Nora had lots of brown and blonde hair, and full cheeks like her brother. Nora was able to snuggle with mommy and have her first dance with daddy. Nora happily played with her brother one day when he pushed on mommy's tummy and Nora kicked back.
Nora is survived by her mother and father, Jami Montel and Jacob Walters of South Bend, IN; big brother, Andrew; maternal grandparents, Todd and Chris Montel of Rochester, IN; paternal grandparents, Michael and Denise Walters of Granger, IN; great-grandparents: Roger and Linda Montel of Mentone, IN; Richard and Karen Dawson of Rochester; Patricia Ehrlich of Bellevue, NE; and Harry Walters of Mishawaka; uncle and aunts, Justin and Brittany Montel of Mentone and Benjamin Walters of West Palm Beach, FL; cousins, Landon and Benjamin Montel; and many great-uncles, aunts, and cousins. Nora was preceded in death by great-grandparents: Gary Ehrlich, Dale and Dorothy Smith, and Janet Walters.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM with Funeral services following at 6:00pm at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend. Pastor Joyce Kuhn will officiate. Graveside services and burial will be on Wednesday, November 13 at 11:00 AM at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019