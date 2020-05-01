Nora Milliner
1923 - 2020
Nora Milliner

April 23, 1923 - April 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Nora Lee Milliner's journey began April 23, 1923. Nora was born to the union of Martha and Emanuel Williams. Nora's journey ended April24, 2020.

Nora loved Memphis, the Blues, and Beale Street. She had a special friendship with BB King. Nora was small in stature and had a heart of gold. The love, respect, and admiration she received was genuine. Everyone who knew her loved her. She especially loved being around young people sharing stories about her life adventures.

Nora married Wallace Son Milliner who preceded her in death in 1958. She later moved to Ypsilanti, MI in the early 60's, where she accepted Christ as her savior. Nora's last journey was to South Bend, IN, in September of 2016 when her health begin to decline.

Nora leaves to cherish her memory nine grandchildren: Ellen Brynum-Irvin, Deborah Ann and Donna K. Warren (preceded in death), Sheila Joyce Taylor, Sherry Ann Warren, Constance Handy, Charles E. Abram Jr., Tammie M. Warren, and Duane R. Warren; her only living niece, Hazel Pearl Woods; special great-nephews, Robert (Christine), Vernard Sullivan, Marvin Thompson, Earl (Eloise) Thompson, and Jimmy Thompson; great-nieces, Glendale Lott, Michelle Sullivan, Terri Sullivan, and Genevra Sullivan; and great-great-grandnephew, Kevin Thompson, along with six generations of nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and friends.

Services will be held at Pentecostal on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.

Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 AM
Pentecostal
MAY
2
Service
12:00 AM
Pentecostal
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
