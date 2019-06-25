Norbert John Dolniak



March 27, 1941 - June 23, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Norbert Dolniak, 78, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.



Norb was born March 27, 1941 in South Bend, to the late Valentine and Sally (Lewandowski) Dolniak. He was also preceded in death by a very special aunt, Mary Dolniak, and his Doxie jewels, Sapphire and Emerald.



On June 14, 1985 Norb married Chelle (Ritschard) Dolniak. She survives along with their children, Julie (Jeffery) Keultjes, Jamie (Denise) Dolniak, Joe (Cory) Dolniak, Jeremy Dolniak, and Kimber (Jack) Stone; grandchildren, Emily, Ana, Oliver, Austin, Isabel, Samuel, Nicholas, Andra, Carly, Peter, & Joshua; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Julian, Zachary, Eli, Caroline, James, Mary, Camdyn & Demi, on the way; great-great-grandson, Easton, on the way; and his brother, Dan Dolniak.



Norb was a proud Firefighter for the South Bend Fire Department; he retired after 32 years of service. He also was the founder of Norb's Hauling Service. Norb attended St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church. He was an avid White Sox and Bears fan. He enjoyed going to auctions, collecting antiques, old movies, and his daily routines. Norb loved his jewels, Pearl and Ruby. He also loved taking trips to Lily Lake with his family, driving his red truck with the black sideboards, and helping animals. Most of all Norb was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and his Polish Heritage.



Visitation will be 3:00PM to 7:00PM, with a Rosary prayed at 6:00PM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.



Memorial contributions may be made in Norb's name to a pet charity of donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.