Norbert P. Wisniewski
Dec. 16, 1926 - April 30, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Norbert P. Wisniewski, 93, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Norbert was born December 16, 1926 in South Bend to the late Stanley and Helen (Witucki) Wisniewski. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Adolph, Clem, and Casimir Wisniewski; twin sister, Lorraine Drzewiecki; and nephew, Paul “Pete” Wisniewski. Those left to cherish the memory of Norbert include his nieces & nephews, Elaine (Danny) Johnson of La Paz, IN, Diane (Dennis) Bailey of Sun City West, AZ, Kenny (Rose) Wisniewski of Gresham, OR, Carolyn (Randolph) Ostlie of Columbia, MD, and Cynthia (David) Coleman of South Bend. Norbert was a 1945 graduate of Washington High School. After graduation he was drafted into the United States Army and honorably served his country until December 1946. Upon his discharge from the Army, Norbert went to work at Studebaker's for 16 1/2 years. When Studebaker closed, Norbert moved to Detroit and went to work for the Chrysler Corporation for 24 years. After his retirement from Chrysler he returned to South Bend. The family would like to extend a thank you to all of Norbert's caregivers at The Village at Arborwood in Granger and Creekside Village for the exceptional care and attention given to him. Also, a very special thank you to Kelli Phillips. Due to current health risks, private family services will be held. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to family via ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.