Norbert T.
Drzazgowski
June 6, 1926 - Nov. 17, 2020
GRANGER, IN -
Norbert T. Drzazgowski, 94, of Granger, passed away peacefully at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. He was born June 6, 1926 to the late Felix and Tilly (Rozwarski) Drzazgowski. He is survived by his cousin, Arthur Marose.
Norbert graduated from Washington High School in South Bend in 1945. He continued his education at The University of Notre Dame, earning a B.S. degree in Business, graduating in 1951.
Norbert was employed at Studebaker and Bendix from 1951 through 1965. Following his employment in the manufacturing industry, for the next 32 years he owned and operated a Dairy Queen franchise located on Western Avenue in South Bend.
Norbert served in the 21st infantry of the U.S. Army, in Japan during World War II. As a proud Veteran, he was an active member of the American Legion Post 357.
Norbert attended Sacred Heart Parish Center and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 23 at Sacred Heart Parish Center on the Notre Dame campus. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass at 9:00 a.m. in the Parish Center. Father John Conley will officiate the funeral service. St. Joseph Funeral Home located at 824 South Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Parish Center, 104 Notre Dame, IN 46556. Condolences can be made to family at www.sjfh.net
.