Norbert “Turk” Turczynski



July 7, 1934 - April 28, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Norbert E. Turczynski, known as Turk to most, 84, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Memorial Hospital.



Turk was born July 7, 1934 in South Bend to John and Blanche (Michalski) Turczynski. Norbert was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.



On May 4, 1963 in South Bend, Turk married the love of his life, Barbara (VanDeWalle) Turczynski. She survives along with children, John Green, Cheryl (John) Babcock, Susan (Todd) Kulczar, and Mary (Tim) Huff, 10 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson expected in June.



Turk honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After serving his country, he went on to serve his community as a South Bend Police Officer for 41 years. Mayor Steve Luecke presented Turk with a Key to the City for his many years of service. Turk was a member of the FOP and American Legion and a Parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, and trips to the casino. Turk's main love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Visitation will be 3:00pm to 7:00pm, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary prayed at 4:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00am, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Kostka, on Tulip Road in New Carlisle. Entombment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Garden.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka or FOP Lodge #36 Scholarship Fund.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka or FOP Lodge #36 Scholarship Fund.