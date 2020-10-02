1/1
Noria T. Mtambalika
Noria T. Mtambalika

July 1, 1991 - Sept. 25, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mrs. Noria T. Mtambalika, 29, passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of Friday, September 25, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Noria was born on July 1, 1991 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

At her time of passing, Noria was enrolled as a student of nursing at Ivy Tech. On December 4, 2018, she was united in marriage to Mr. Justin R. Sanchez, who survives. Noria was a proud mother of one and stepmother of one. She also was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her husband, Justin Sanchez of Mishawaka, Noria is survived by her child, Cuthbert Nyirenda of Mishawaka; stepson, Damian Sanchez; mother, Moreen Gondwe of Malawi; sister, Mundi G. Sendeza of South Bend; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Noria was preceded in death by her father, Kondwani Sendeza.

Services for Noria T. Mtambalika will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 333 W. Colfax Avenue, South Bend. Friends may call on the family for one hour prior to services at the church. Dr. Adelia Kelso to officiate. Noria's remains will be transported back to Malawi, where she will be laid to rest. Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy can be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
