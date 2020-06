Norma A. IszaJuly 24, 1924 - June 25, 2020SOUTH BEND, IN - Norma A. Isza, 95, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.Norma was born July 24, 1924 in South Bend, IN to the late Robert and Anne Eby. Norma married Elmer F. Isza on August 15, 1943; he preceded her in death in 1988.Norma is survived by her daughters, Catherine “Cathi” A. Isza and Judith Gravenor; a granddaughter, Ginger Santiago; as well as greatgrandchildren, Mia Rose Santiago and Spencer Gravenor.Norma worked for Notre Dame as an operator in the Telecommunication Dept. She adored her Black Labrador, Emma and Cathi's Golden Retrievers, Max and Zoe. Norma enjoyed looking at artwork, listening to music, and spending time in her backyard with their flowers. She also enjoyed antiques, and collected antique linens. Norma was an avid reader and read a lot of health books, which may have helped her longevity.Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net or mailed to family via St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619.