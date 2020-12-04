Norma Ann Wardlow
March 28, 1932 - Dec. 1, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Norma was born on March 28, 1932 to Maurice and Minnie (Parkus) VanHoutte. She had many happy years growing up and at times living with extended family. Norma, her brother and sister were fortunate to have the love and guidance of their mother's second husband, Clem W. Huffer, who raised them as his own. She was the last known member of the VanHoutte lineage. Norma was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Richard VanHoutte, sister, Virginia Edmondson and her only son, Gary Lee Wardlow.
Norma married Roland A. Wardlow on April 5, 1952; he survives her. They spent many happy years together raising their children, volunteering in the community and with their churches. Norma is survived by her two daughters, Sherri (Thomas) Arrington and Lori (Kurt) Weiss. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren, all of whom are deeply impacted by their loss, Her passing has left a void that can never be filled.
Norma was a proud graduate of the class of 1950 from Mishawaka High School. For as long as she was able, she would ask to drive by “her school”. She was also extremely proud of her Belgian heritage. She also enjoyed driving through Belgian town and pointing out landmarks of where she had lived growing up, the schools she attended, and where childhood friends had lived. Norma was also a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Norma's community involvement ranged from The Arts Council, political activities, and working with various church and religious organizations. She worked with Billy Graham Ministries while they were in South Bend for the crusade and later stayed involved with BGM as a volunteer. She and Roland traveled all over the world attending and assisting with crusades. While in Amsterdam for a crusade, Norma and Roland were able to fulfill a life-long dream and travel to Brussels, Belgium where her father was from. Norma was involved as a youth group leader for many years with her husband Roland. They truly enjoyed working with the youth and still talked fondly of those days. She also was always ready and willing to work Vacation Bible School each summer. In addition to her work within the church she was attending, she also did outreach work in the community. She was instrumental in getting over 1,000 books and the Bible on tape into nursing homes throughout St. Joseph County. She spent many years working alongside the late Congressman John Brademas' local staff as a volunteer. She later also did volunteer work for Tim Roemer. Norma and Roland also volunteered hundreds of hours at the Hope Rescue Mission in South Bend. They enjoyed cooking for the residents and leading Bible studies at the Mission.
Over the years she had several jobs but the one she remembered most fondly was that of working at Notre Dame in the Western Union office. She worked closely with Father Joyce and still talked about those days.
Norma was a very talented person, as many people in the community know. She taught herself how to make ceramics, do needlepoint and cross-stitch, made candy, and could throw a dinner party for a large number of attendees from a kitchen “not much bigger than a postage stamp.” She enjoyed spending time outside working in her garden for many years.
The Wardlow family would also like to thank the staff at Morningview Assisted Living Facility for their kind and compassionate care. Norma always said, “Everyone is so nice to me here and takes such good care of me!”
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. Following the visitation, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Cruz Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indian, Center for Hospice Care, or a local food pantry. To share a memory of Norma, view her online video tribute, or light a virtual candle in her memory, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.