Norma "Joan" Crawford
1930 - 2020
Norma “Joan”

Crawford

Feb. 22, 1930 - June 13, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Saturday, June 13, 2020 my beautiful mom departed this life to join her loved ones.

Joan was born Feb. 22, 1930 to parents Calvin & Ethel Virgil in South Bend, IN.

Preceding her in death were brother, Jerry Virgil of Marcell, MN; husband, Harvey Dean Cain of Edwardsburg, MI; & second husband, Robert Lewis, “Grandpa Bobby” along with so many other loved ones she dearly missed, most of all her best friend and neighbor of 54 years, Betty Miller of Granger, IN.

She will be terribly missed by her loving brother, James (Monya) Virgil residing in San Antonio, TX, daughter, Candice “Candi” Cain of South Bend, IN, grandson, Todd Buysse of Granger, IN, grandaughter, Tina (James) Ciesielski of Plymouth, IN, 8 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Mom always spoke fondly of her spending summers on her grandfather's farm in Kendallville, IN, where he created her love of fishing. She spent many summers on Spider Lake in Marcell, MN, where she enjoyed that hobby.

Joan was quick-witted with a beautiful sense of humor, an avid Cubs fan, always singing, reading, working crosswords & C.C. & Water Tall! She would light up just being around family. Those of us remaining have the comfort of knowing she's at peace. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in her memory.

A small family vigil was held at Weko Beach, Lake MI (Bridgeman) where her 4 favorite hymns were played as the sun set, with Taps following on bugle. Weko is where she always felt family close to her & made wonderful memories of past times.

A Prayer in Gratitude for Our Mothers

Good and Gentile God,… You who

Became human through a woman,

Grant to all mothers the courage they

Need to face the uncertain future that

Life with children always brings. Give

them the strength to live and to be

loved in return, not perfectly but

humanly.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
