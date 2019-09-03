|
Norma J. Switalski
June 19, 1941 - Aug. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Norma Switalski, 78, passed away at 2:20pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 in her home at Trinity Towers. Norma battled many illnesses, always with a positive attitude, until God called her home. In Norma's true independent fashion, she wrote her own obituary this past spring and no changes were made.
Norma was born June 19, 1941, in South Bend. She was the only child of the late Timer and Laura (Korlowicz) Sokol. On August 6, 1960, Norma married Raymond S. Switalski who passed away April 19, 2009. Norma is survived by 3 children, Andrew Switalski, Alice (Eric) VanMeter, and Margaret Riddle; grandchildren, Nikita (Garrett) Shannon, Sabrina Switalski, Grant (Nicole) Carter, Olivia VanMeter, Joseph (Tash) Fuchs, Jennifer Riddle, and Briana Slaughter; great-grandchildren, Nathan Diaz, Dominick Riddle, Mariah Shannon, Dakoda Shannon, Skyla Shannon, Johnny Richardson, Aiden Fuchs, and Asher Fuchs; and her beloved cat, Sarah.
Norma was a retired Certified Dietary Manager. She was a season ticket holder and an avid fan of the South Bend Silver Hawks and Notre Dame Women's Basketball. Norma proudly served on the Trinity Towers Residents Council. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reins of Life where Norma volunteered before physically being unable to do so.
Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com. Per Norma's wishes, there will be no Funeral services and she will be buried in St. Joseph Cemetery.
The following quote is a description of how I lived my life. “I do not want to get to the end of my life and find I lived just the length of it. I want to have lived the width of it as well.” AND I DID !
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 3, 2019