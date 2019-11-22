|
Norma Jean Artusi
Aug. 30, 1927 - Nov. 20, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Norma “Noni” Artusi, 92, passed away November 20, 2019 at her home, the Roland Assisted Living House, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Norma was born on August 30, 1927 in Gary, Indiana. She was the first-born child to Jacob and Helen Leick and had 4 siblings, Charlotte, Betty, Anabelle, and Jake. Norma graduated from Butternut High School in Butternut, Wisconsin. After high school, she moved to South Bend, Indiana and eventually met the love of her life, Rene Artusi. The two were married on May 8, 1948 at St. Monica's Catholic Church. In 1959, Norma and Rene acquired a restaurant in Wyatt, Indiana from Rene's parents. The two operated the business for approximately 20 years before eventually retiring to Woodland, Indiana, then to Mishawaka with Rene's passing. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, and brother.
Noni, we will always remember the unconditional love, warmth and affection you had for family and friends. Your unwavering love will always be felt in our hearts now and forever.
Surviving is her sister, Betty Snouwaert of Niles; sons, Dennis (Michelle) Artusi of Granger and Richard (Marcia) Artusi of Fishers; daughter, Judy (Ron) DeSmith of Granger; grandchildren, Richard (Alexis) Artusi, Brian (Roxy) Artusi, Nicholas (Lisa) Artusi, Christopher (Dulce) Artusi, Ryan DeSmith, Maria DeSmith, Tim (Christina) Hartz, Zach (Halee) Hartz, and Cameron Stockbarger; and great-grandchildren, Grayden, Grace, Gavin, Blaine, Addison, Hudson, Samantha, Grayson, Zander, and Leon.
We would like to give a special thanks to all of Norma's caregivers at Roland House: Benson and Beata Ngarambe, Glenda Golden, Henrietta Cobbin, Lydia Isimbi, Guilaine Uwase, and Stephanie Wright.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019