Norma Jean Daniels



Oct. 12, 1931 - March 25, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Norma Jean Daniels, 87, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home. Norma was born October 12, 1931 in Mishawaka to the late Walter Maxwell Ort and Mamie (Meyer) Ort, and has been a lifelong resident of this area.



Norma worked as a Supervisor at Mishawaka Federal Credit Union for 19 years, retiring in 1994. She loved her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed attending and serving in ministry at Gospel Center Missionary Church, South Bend. She also enjoyed playing the piano and singing duets with her husband.



On February 1, 1952 in Virginia, Norma was united in marriage to Rev. Maxwell Wertz, who preceded her in death on July 19, 1976. Later, on May 13, 1983 in Toledo, Ohio, she was united in marriage to Rev. Charles Daniels, Jr., who has also preceded her in death.



Norma is survived by her daughters, Deidra Wertz-Kati of Mishawaka, Bonita “Bonnie” Waltz of Goshen, and Erma (David) Kinsell of Marietta, PA; sons, Denny R. (Miriam) Wertz of Mishawaka, Darrell (Wilma) Daniels of South Carolina, Dennis (Debra) Daniels of Portland, TN, Charles (Carrold) Daniels of New Bern, SC, and Alvin (Kim) Daniels of North Carolina; and many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Joan L. Smith of Mishawaka, Shirley M. Comfort of Romeo, MI, and Audrey M. DelCamp of Greenfield.



Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Gospel Center Missionary Church, 930 S. 30th Street, South Bend, IN 46615 with Pastor John Ranous officiating. Friends may gather with the family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel College, 1001 Bethel Circle, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary