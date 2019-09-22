|
Norma Jean
(Van Outreve) Kujawa
April 04, 1935 - Sept. 15, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Former South Bend resident Norma Kujawa, 84, passed away September 15, 2019 at her daughter's home in Woodland, CA.
Norma was born April 4, 1935 in Mishawaka, IN to Rene and Germaine (Joossens) Van Outreve. She married Raymond S. Kujawa in June of 1956 and they had one child, Sheri, the next year.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband Raymond, who passed in 2012. Norma moved to Woodland, CA in 2013 and lived with daughter Sheri and her husband Mike Masterson. She volunteered at the local Library and the Food Bank.
There will be no formal visitation; however, a Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday September 26, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, with a luncheon to follow in the church's reception hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Norma's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the Cancer Research Institute or your local Hospice.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019