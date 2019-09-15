|
Norma Jean Lanz
Jan. 16, 1932 - Sept. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Norma Jean Lanz, 87, of West Lafayette, IN (formerly of South Bend, IN) passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Elmcroft Senior Living of West Lafayette.
She was born on January 16, 1932 to the late Louis and Stella (Soja) Harenzo in LaPorte, IN, and has lived most of her life in South Bend, before moving to West Lafayette in 2017. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gregory B. Lanz and a sister, Rose Fickel.
On September 5, 1952, as Norma Jean Harenzo, she married James A. Lanz at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in LaPorte, IN. He passed away on March 2, 1996.
Norma Jean is survived by her three daughters, Christine M. (Thomas) Walker of Camp Verde, AZ, Cynthia L. (Scott) Miller of Middlebury, IN, and Mary J. (Chris) Diener of Lafayette, IN; three grandchildren, Michael (Julie) Corpe of Rockford, MI, Rebecca (Jacob) Hatke of Portland, OR, and Molly Diener of Lafayette, IN; four great-grandchildren, Ayden Corpe, Mason Corpe, Everett Hatke, and Sullivan Hatke; and one sister, Carol (Russell) Blad of Bremen, IN.
Norma Jean was a member of Corpus Christi Parish in South Bend, IN, where she was a founding member of the Holy Hour Program and Legion of Mary, both at the church. Norma Jean was a Boy Scout Leader. She enjoyed crewel embroidery and crafts; but most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2822 Corpus Christi Drive, South Bend, IN, with Rev. Daryl Rybicki officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Rainbow Acres, 2120 W. Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322 or CASA of Elkhart County, 1000 W. Hively Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46517.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019