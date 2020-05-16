Norma Jean Wlodarek
Dec. 1, 1940 - May 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Norma Jean Wlodarek, 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.
Norma was born December 1, 1940 in La Porte to the late Steve and Mary (Nowicki) Povlock. On September 24, 1960 Norma married Raymond Wlodarek; he preceded her in death on January 13, 2020. Norma was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel Wlodarek; and siblings, Howard, Carole and Eileen. Those left to cherish the memory of Norma include her daughters, Sarah (Sam) Byrd of Vernon, TX and Bonnie (Edward) Fuentes of Corinth, TX; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Lee Povlock.
Norma was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was very strong in her faith. Norma enjoyed sewing, traveling, auctions, fishing, and dancing with her husband. She was also a talented cake decorator. Norma loved spending time with her family and having big holiday celebrations. She was a loving mother and grandmother who provided a happy life for her family. She also loved animals, especially her cats, Lucky and Patches.
Visitation will be 3:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, May 18, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 16, 2020.