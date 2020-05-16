Norma Jean Wlodarek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Wlodarek

Dec. 1, 1940 - May 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Norma Jean Wlodarek, 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.

Norma was born December 1, 1940 in La Porte to the late Steve and Mary (Nowicki) Povlock. On September 24, 1960 Norma married Raymond Wlodarek; he preceded her in death on January 13, 2020. Norma was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel Wlodarek; and siblings, Howard, Carole and Eileen. Those left to cherish the memory of Norma include her daughters, Sarah (Sam) Byrd of Vernon, TX and Bonnie (Edward) Fuentes of Corinth, TX; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Lee Povlock.

Norma was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was very strong in her faith. Norma enjoyed sewing, traveling, auctions, fishing, and dancing with her husband. She was also a talented cake decorator. Norma loved spending time with her family and having big holiday celebrations. She was a loving mother and grandmother who provided a happy life for her family. She also loved animals, especially her cats, Lucky and Patches.

Visitation will be 3:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, May 18, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved