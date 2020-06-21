Norma Joan (Virgil) Lewis
Feb. 22, 1930 - June 13, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Norma Joan (Virgil) Lewis of Granger, IN died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka of natural causes. She was surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on February 22, 1930 in Elkhart, IN to the late Calvin and Ethel Virgil (Zimmerman) who preceded her in death, along with her brother Jerry Noble.
Joan married the late Harvey Dean Cain in 1948, with whom she had three children who survive, Dee Heiser of Granger, Dennis Cain (Gloria) of Edwardsburg, MI, and Candace Cain of South Bend. She is also survived by her brother, James Virgil (Monya) of Long Meadow, TX.
Joan was a very loving Grandma, Nana and GG to 6 grandchildren: Todd Buysse, of Granger, Tina Cieselski (Jim) of Plymouth, Carla Hunter of Kalamazoo, MI, Michele Heim (Justin) of Granger, Chris Cain of Elkhart, and Adam Cain of Mishawaka, as well as her beloved 14 great-grandchildren whom she adored. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert (Bobby) Lewis whom she married on June 9, 1972.
In 1988, Joan retired from the family-owned Lumber Specialties business after working for 26 years as a Secretary.
Joan loved talking about the latest book she found at the bookstore and working the latest acrostic crosswords. She always enjoyed a strong cup of coffee and laughing with anyone -- especially her best friend, Betty Miller.
Joan enjoyed watching Notre Dame games on fall afternoons with her dog Mushu in her lap, as well as spending weeks up at her cottage on Spider Lake in Marcell, MN with many cherished family members, playing euchre, fishing and boating for hours. She especially loved her son Denny's homemade pancakes.
Remembering the love she had for family, Big Band music, dancing, and singing will live in all of us. You were so loved by so many and will be missed even more.
Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. A tree can be planted in Norma's memory to help rebuild Superior National Forest in Minnesota, the state she loved so much, at https://thetreesremember.com/.
Online condolences may be espressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Feb. 22, 1930 - June 13, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Norma Joan (Virgil) Lewis of Granger, IN died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka of natural causes. She was surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on February 22, 1930 in Elkhart, IN to the late Calvin and Ethel Virgil (Zimmerman) who preceded her in death, along with her brother Jerry Noble.
Joan married the late Harvey Dean Cain in 1948, with whom she had three children who survive, Dee Heiser of Granger, Dennis Cain (Gloria) of Edwardsburg, MI, and Candace Cain of South Bend. She is also survived by her brother, James Virgil (Monya) of Long Meadow, TX.
Joan was a very loving Grandma, Nana and GG to 6 grandchildren: Todd Buysse, of Granger, Tina Cieselski (Jim) of Plymouth, Carla Hunter of Kalamazoo, MI, Michele Heim (Justin) of Granger, Chris Cain of Elkhart, and Adam Cain of Mishawaka, as well as her beloved 14 great-grandchildren whom she adored. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert (Bobby) Lewis whom she married on June 9, 1972.
In 1988, Joan retired from the family-owned Lumber Specialties business after working for 26 years as a Secretary.
Joan loved talking about the latest book she found at the bookstore and working the latest acrostic crosswords. She always enjoyed a strong cup of coffee and laughing with anyone -- especially her best friend, Betty Miller.
Joan enjoyed watching Notre Dame games on fall afternoons with her dog Mushu in her lap, as well as spending weeks up at her cottage on Spider Lake in Marcell, MN with many cherished family members, playing euchre, fishing and boating for hours. She especially loved her son Denny's homemade pancakes.
Remembering the love she had for family, Big Band music, dancing, and singing will live in all of us. You were so loved by so many and will be missed even more.
Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. A tree can be planted in Norma's memory to help rebuild Superior National Forest in Minnesota, the state she loved so much, at https://thetreesremember.com/.
Online condolences may be espressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.