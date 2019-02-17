Norma Kelley Turner



July 30, 1926 - Feb. 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Norma Kelley Turner, wife of Gene F. Turner, passed on with grace and peace at age 92, on February 9, 2019, while living in Indianapolis near her daughter. Norma considered herself a lifelong resident of northern Indiana despite the fact that her husband's career in business took the family to many states across the country. No matter how cosmopolitan they became, both Norma and her beloved Gene always considered South Bend home and returned there to live in 1965 after 15 years of absence. Norma and Gene enjoyed sharing their home in Granger with the Turner and the Kelley families and with their friends. They were both committed to the First Presbyterian Church of South Bend. After raising their two children, Jeanne Turner Farah of Indianapolis and Jeffrey A. Turner of Dallas, Texas, Norma dedicated her time to volunteering at South Bend Memorial Hospital where she became President of the Volunteer Board and a member of the Hospital Board. For her nearly full time service as a volunteer, she was honored by the Memorial Health Foundation and as a Hardy's Hometown Hero. Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to the Beacon Health Foundation at 615 N. Michigan St. in South Bend, IN 46601. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welshemer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary