|
|
Norma L. Eggers
Sept. 19, 1924 - Feb. 13, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Norma Lavern Eggers, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Henry Eggers, son-in-law, Eldon Duerksen, granddaughter-in-law, Kimlee Duerksen, great-granddaughter, April Duerksen, and 13 brothers and sisters. Norma was born September 19, 1924 in Rocky Hill, Arkansas to Roah and Catherine Miller. She is survived by three children, Kathryn (Dane) Rice, Carolyn (Eldon, deceased) Duerksen, both of Mishawaka, and Darrell Eggers of Bristol, Indiana; six grandchildren, Danea (Steven) Saffell, Scott (Natalie) Duerksen, Brad (Meagan) Duerksen, Billy (Laura) Rice, Lucas (Tiffany) Eggers, and Emily (Bradley) Potterbaum; sixteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Floye Mann, and many nieces and nephews. She was all about family and loved making their favorite desserts, creating family photo albums, sewing, canning food, praying daily for her family, and watching them grow. She retired from School City of Mishawaka in August 1989. She was a faithful member of First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Mishawaka, where she was a regular attendee, choir member, ladies auxiliary member, and involved with other activities until her failing health prevented her from doing so. Her children wish to thank her many caregivers over the past few years. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00pm. Friends will be received from 12:00pm until the time of the celebration. Interment will follow the service at Union Center Cemetery, Nappanee, Indiana. Pastor Mike Cramer of New Life Church, Osceola, will be officiating. Donations can be made to Power of Living Ministry, P.O. Box 4396, South Bend, Indiana 46634.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020