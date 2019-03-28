Norma L. Gardner



August 17, 1922 - March 27, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Norma Louise (LeVan) Gardner passed away on March 27, 2019. She was born in South Bend, Indiana on August 17, 1922 to Joseph and Louise (Strozewski) LeVan. Norma graduated from Central High School in 1940. After graduation, she was a secretary at the Wilson Shirt Company. Norma then worked as the secretary to the president of National Bank. It was there that she met her husband, Dean “Ken” Kenneth Gardner, who had just returned from serving as a naval officer in World War II. Norma and Ken married in 1949 at St. Patrick's Church, where Norma has been a life-long member.



Norma continued to work until 1959, returning to the workforce 18 years later. She worked well into her 80s, first at Antibus Scale, then at the South Bend Musician's Union.



Norma was a member of several bridge clubs, was good at arts and crafts, and always had a beautiful flower garden. She was a member of the Chopin Fine Arts Club. She and Ken enjoyed traveling to northern Wisconsin and Michigan. Norma and Ken were regulars at the University Club, Pat's Pub, The Louvered Door, and Cira's restaurants. Norma loved get-togethers with family and friends.



Norma was a wonderful grandmother to her grandsons, Joseph (fiance Nour Sadak), Alexander, and Jack Rapala. Norma is also survived by her daughter, Kathy Rapala and son-in-law, Jim. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Edward Jay LeVan; and her sisters, Irene (Richard C) Pilarksi and Eleanor LeVan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30a.m. Monday, April 1, in the Chapel at Southfield Village, 6450 Miami Circle, South Bend, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Donations in Norma's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 309 S Taylor St., South Bend, IN 46601. The family thanks the staff at Southfield Village and the Center of Hospice for the truly excellent care provided to Norma.



Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary