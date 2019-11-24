|
Norma Lee Popovic
Jan. 21, 1931 - Nov. 20, 2019
SOUTH BEND - Norma Lee Popovic, 88, passed away November 20, 2019, after having suffered a massive stroke the previous week. She left peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Norma was born in Kewanna, Indiana, the oldest daughter of 8, and played a big role in helping to raise her brothers and sisters. In high school, the family moved to Ohio where she met her future husband, Peter “Jim” Popovic, who passed four years ago, just one month before their 67th wedding anniversary. Jim and Norma moved to Indiana where they raised a family of five children all of whom survive her: Dave Popovic (Patti), Tom Popovic (Donna), Kathy Bicard, Mike Popovic (Michele), and Wayne Popovic, as well as 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Norma will always be remembered as a sweet and loving soul. She loved to cook and sew, and spend time with her family. Hand made Raggedy Ann/Andy dolls, and Care Bears were a common gift for friends and family, and her fried chicken was legendary. She will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be held at McGann Hay, University Chapel, 2313 E. Edison Rd., South Bend, IN 46615, on Monday, 11/25, from 4-7pm. Services for Norma will take place at 11am, Tuesday, 11/26, with visitation an hour prior at 10 am. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Center for Hospice Care Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545
Please send condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019