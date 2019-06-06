Services Bubb Funeral Chapel 3910 N. Main Mishawaka , IN 46545 574 255-3126 Resources More Obituaries for Norma Wagley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norma Louise Wagley

Dec. 12, 1928 - May 30, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Norma Wagley was born in South Bend, Indiana on 34th St. to parents, Gerald William Hale Eiler (1901-1980) and Grace Josephine Myers Eiler (1903-1997).



Norma is survived by her husband and sweetheart of seventy years, Donald E. Wagley, whom she married on December 4, 1948. They spent their married life in Mishawaka, Indiana.



Norma is also survived by her son, James R. Wagley of Osceola, Indiana. Norma's sister and her brother survive her too, Virginia M. Karnes of Mishawaka and John J. Eiler of Sebring, Florida. Virginia, John, and Norma were good buddies all of their lives.



Norma cherished her family and her friends. She was a dear friend to many. “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if you have love one to another.” (John 13:35). Norma was a born-again Christian who worshipped at First Baptist Church of Mishawaka. Norma's favorite hymn was “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”



Norma had a blessed life. In her childhood, her family made music together. Her father and her sister played the violin, her brother played the clarinet, and Norma played the accordion, while her mother was the audience. Norma had fond childhood memories of playing with her 13-month-younger first cousin, Francis Myers (who also played the accordion). Of course, Norma loved family reunions.



Norma was a 1947 graduate of Mishawaka High School. She worked at Addison's and Ball Band/Uniroyal.



For over forty years, Norma and Don spent summer vacations fishing up in Iron River, Michigan with their close friends, Russell and Janet Shutes, both of whom passed away in 2000. Norma and Don spent their silver anniversary in Hawaii with good friends, Dick and Joann Kincaid. Norma and Don also went several times to Augusta, Georgia to watch golfers practice for the Masters. Don and Norma loved to watch golf and hockey. Rickie Fowler was Norma's favorite golfer. It has been mentioned that Norma and Don loved dogs. Norma swore that her dog Abby was human.



Norma spent the last year of her life at Primrose Retirement Community. Special thanks are due to those who visited and cared for her there, especially Sherry Wagley, Norma's sister-in-law; Robert Watson, Norma's friend from First Baptist Church; Linda Kujawski, Norma's niece, who is a registered nurse; and Norma's next door neighbor from her house. Norma also appreciated the Hospice chaplain, nurses and aides, with whom she developed close relationships.



Norma was a smart, loving person, who is now in heaven with her Lord, Jesus Christ.



Friends may visit with the family from 5:30 until 8:00pm, Friday, June 7 in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawka, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A service will held in the funeral chapel at 11:00am on Saturday, June 8 with Pastor Peter Jones officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka. Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's name to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 6, 2019