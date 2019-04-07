Norma Mae (Hans) Walter



Nov. 29, 1919 - April 4, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Norma Mae (Hans) Walter of South Bend passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 at Heritage Point Alzheimer's Facility, Mishawaka, IN. Norma was born on November 29, 1919 in South Bend to the late Valentine and Ethel (Clemens) Hans. Norma and her husband, Harry J. Walter were married on September 15, 1945. They were married almost 51 years and raised three daughters. Harry preceded Norma in death on March 11, 1996.



Norma was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Albert J. Hans and Donald C. Hans of South Bend.



Norma is survived by her three daughters, Carolyne Roberts, Betsy (David) Martinez, and Sally Sorberg of South Bend. Norma was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother to eight, and great-grandmother to eleven great-grandchildren.



Lighting up Norma's life were her grandchildren whom she absolutely treasured: Wendy (Brian Swallow, Dr. Jill Roberts (William Giove), Andrew Roberts, Michael (Ashley) Roberts, Jodi (Dave) Ross, Kelly (Brian) Stultz, Amanda (Joseph) Holman, and Phillip (Christina) Sorberg.



Over the years, Norma worked in sales for Whitley's Bridal House and retired from Tepe's Catalog Store. She enjoyed many years with her dear friends from Tepe's and their regular Tepe Retiree lunches. Norma was a member of Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and River City Rockers, rocking and loving the newborns. She managed to stay active well into her nineties playing cards at Howard Park Senior Center and creating more friendships.



Norma was a devoted fan of any Notre Dame basketball or football event, attending many games until she was almost 92 years old. She became fast friends with everyone she met. She continued to amaze her family with learning how to use her IPad and watching ND on the internet, gliding thru Facebook and playing her beloved Slot Machines.



Our family is especially grateful for the never-ending weekly love and care Mom's granddaughter Amanda “Mandy” Holman gave her that made her feel so special and beautiful.



The Family would like to extend an enormous thank you to the wonderful staff at Heritage Point who took such loving care of our mom for the last two years. We will be forever grateful as well for the kindness and care of Center for Hospice, South Bend, IN.



Family and friends may pay their respects at the McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Road.



Visitation will be 4-7pm Monday, 4/8/19 and the Funeral will be 11am Tuesday, 4/9/19, with visitation one hour prior, at the Granger Chapel.



Memorial contributions are appreciated for St. Joseph County Humane Society and/or Center for Hospice. To send your private condolences to the family, log on to: www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary