Norma Marie Cox
1944 - 2020
Norma Marie Cox

June 24, 1944 - Oct. 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Norma Marie Cox, 76, of South Bend, IN, passed away on October 15, 2020 in her residence.

Norma was born on June 24, 1944 in Bone Steel, South Dakota to George and Adelia (Raymond) McKenna. On September 15, 1961 she married the former Norman A. Cox Sr. in South Bend, IN.

Norma is survived by one daughter, Sheila Gomez of South Bend, IN; two sons, Norman Cox Jr. of Elkhart, IN and James Cox of Mishawaka, IN; ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren, as well as two brothers and two sisters. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Leah Cox of Mishawaka, IN. Norma especially loved being called “Grandma” and spending time with family and friends. Visitation for Norma will be on Tuesday, October 20, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral services will also be on Tuesday following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Following the funeral, the family will hold a potluck gathering from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 161, 133 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
OCT
20
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 05:00 PM
American Legion Post 161
OCT
20
Funeral
01:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
OCT
20
Burial
St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
